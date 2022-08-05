Baseball: Hotta, Polanco help Giants get past Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Kenshin Hotta threw seven impressive innings backed by a huge catch and two home runs from longtime Pittsburgh Pirate Gregory Polanco as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows 9-5 on Friday. Hotta (2-2) allowed a run on two hits and two walks at historic Jingu Stadium while striking out six in his first win since his March 31 pro debut. "I haven't done anything to build on that first win, so I'm quite happy with this," the rookie said. "I hoped to give the team some momentum in the first game of the series." The Giants took a second-inning lead on a two-run home run...