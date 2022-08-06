Baseball: Pirates release Japanese infielder Tsutsugo

Newsfrom Japan

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, the National League club announced Friday, enabling the Japanese first baseman to seek other opportunities. Pittsburgh designated the 30-year-old former NPB slugger for assignment Wednesday in order to make room on the 40-man roster. The Pirates signed Tsutsugo to a $4 million contract this offseason, but he hit just .171 in 50 games with two homers, 19 RBIs and a .249 on-base percentage in 2022, his third year in Major League Baseball. He had dealt with a back injury that kept him out of MLB games for about six weeks and hampered his sw...