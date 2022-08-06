Soccer: Kawamura goal sparks Sanfrecce win over Antlers

Newsfrom Japan

Late substitute Takumu Kawamura broke the ice with his first career goal in the J-League first division, paving the way for Sanfrecce Hiroshima's 2-0 win Saturday over Kashima Antlers. The victory was the visitors' first in five games. Antlers fell into fourth place on 40 points, two back of Kashiwa Reysol and one back of Cerezo Osaka. At Ibaraki Prefecture's Kashima Stadium, both teams were intent on attacking from the get-go but for the first 83 minutes lacked the finish when they did manage to connect with their final passes. Antlers' Yuma Suzuki spurned a solid 83rd-minute chance when he f...