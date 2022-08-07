Soccer: Furuhashi scores opener in Celtic's 2nd straight win

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan's Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring in the 48th minute to lead Scottish Premier League champions Celtic to a 3-1 win away to Ross County on Saturday. The goal was Furuhashi's first of the young season as Celtic improved to 2-0. In Germany, Ritsu Doan opened his Bundesliga account by scoring the final goal in SC Freiburg's 4-0 opening day win at Augsburg. Doan moved to Freiburg this summer from Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven. Fellow Japanese Ko Itakura set up one of Union Berlin's goals in their 3-1 home derby victory over Hertha Berlin.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer