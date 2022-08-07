Tennis: Nishioka into Washington final with win over top seed Rublev

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshihito Nishioka reached the third final of his ATP singles career on Saturday when he beat top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in their Citi Open semifinal Saturday in Washington, D.C. The world No. 96 Japanese claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rublev, a player who is ranked 88 places higher than him and has won three titles this year. Nishioka faces Nick Kyrgios for the ATP 500 tournament crown on Sunday. The Australian has continued his fine form from July when he reached the Wimbledon singles final and claimed a doubles title in Atlanta. "I love to play here, I have been here many times. But for ...