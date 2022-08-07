Soccer: Kashima part ways with Swiss manager Weiler

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers have come to a mutual agreement with manager Rene Weiler on the termination of his contract, the J-League first division side announced Sunday. Antlers have drawn three and lost two of their last five games under the 48-year-old Swiss, with their last victory a 2-1 July 2 win against Kashiwa Reysol. They entered Sunday's game fourth in the 18-team table with 40 points, eight behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, with a first league title in six seasons looking unlikely. Antlers won 11, drew seven and lost six in 24 J1 matches under Weiler. Kashima entered the summer break in secon...