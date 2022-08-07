Soccer: Kashima part ways with Swiss manager Weiler

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Kashima Antlers have come to a mutual agreement with manager Rene Weiler on the termination of his contract, the J-League first division side announced Sunday. Antlers have drawn three and lost two of their last five games under the 48-year-old Swiss, with their last victory a 2-1 July 2 win against Kashiwa Reysol. They entered Sunday's game fourth in the 18-team table with 40 points, eight behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos, with a first league title in six seasons looking unlikely. Antlers won 11, drew seven and lost six in 24 J1 matches under Weiler. Kashima entered the summer break in secon...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer