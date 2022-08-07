Baseball: Rookie Fujii paves way for Eagles comeback against Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Masaru Fujii pitched out of a no-out bases loaded jam, allowing the Rakuten Eagles to come from behind in a 7-2 Pacific League win over veteran Tsuyoshi Wada and the SoftBank Hawks on Sunday. Fujii allowed an unearned run over four innings and did not figure in the decision. After a single, an error and back-to-back fourth-inning walks put SoftBank ahead 1-0 at PayPay Dome, Fujii slammed the door. Wada (3-3) cruised through the first five innings, allowing four singles but no walks before the wheels suddenly fell off in the sixth. Haruki Nishioka sparked the winning three-run rally by a...