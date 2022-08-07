Main events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Aug. 8: -- Balance of payments statistics for June and first half of 2022 to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for July to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- SoftBank Group Corp. to release April-June earnings report at 3 p.m. -- One month since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot by lone gunman in Nara, western Japan.