Soccer: Jesiel delivers late winner as Frontale get past F Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Brazilian defender Jesiel headed in the last-gasp winner on Sunday, lifting two-time reigning J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale past the first-division leaders, Yokohama F Marinos, 2-1. The win at Kawasaki's Todoroki Stadium moved Frontale to fourth on 40 points, eight back of Marinos. "Frontale showed its mettle tonight, everyone fighting for all they were worth right to the end. I'm so happy," said Jesiel, who only made his belated season debut on July 30. "It is special to come back after a long rehabilitation and make a difference here with the fans and teammates, who are like family. T...