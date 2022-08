Newsfrom Japan

Japan's current account surplus shrank 63.1 percent in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier to 3.51 trillion yen ($25.9 billion), the Finance Ministry said Monday. Among key components, the country had a goods trade deficit of 5.67 trillion yen and a service trade deficit of 2.50 trillion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary report. In June alone, the country logged a current account deficit of 132.4 billion yen, dipping into the red for the first time in five months.