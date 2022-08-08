Tokyo stocks open flat on fears over Fed rate hike, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Monday as selling on fear of a sharp interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next month was offset by buying of export-related issues on a weaker yen. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 4.13 points, or 0.01 percent, from Friday to 28,180.00. The broader Topix index was down 2.68 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,944.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, real estate, and precision instrument issues, while mining, metal product, and bank issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135...