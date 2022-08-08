Tokyo stocks rise in morning on yen's fall, weak tech shares weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Monday morning on buying of export-related issues as the yen depreciated against the U.S. dollar, with the market's upside capped by weak technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 65.22 points, or 0.23 percent, from Friday to 28,241.09. The broader Topix index was up 0.99 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,948.16. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and pharmaceutical issues.