Tennis: Japan's Nishioka loses to Kyrgios in Citi Open final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fell short in his bid for a second career title Sunday in the Citi Open final, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios. World No. 96 Nishioka reached the final of the U.S. Open warm-up event with a straight-sets victory over top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the semis, but he was unable to win a break point against the big-serving Kyrgios. The 63rd-ranked Australian saved all nine of Nishioka's break points while hitting 12 aces and winning 22 of 25 first-serve points at Washington's William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. With his opponent taking the in...