Baseball: Darvish takes loss as Dodgers blank Padres

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish allowed two runs on seven hits and was charged with the loss Sunday as the San Diego Padres went down 4-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Darvish (10-5) surrendered a solo homer to Cody Bellinger and an RBI single to Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the third at Dodger Stadium. The Japanese right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk in his six-inning start, but he got little support from a Padres lineup that managed just two hits against Dodgers ace Tyler Anderson (13-1) over seven innings. Completing a three-game series sweep, the National League West-leading Dodgers deliver...