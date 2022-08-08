Baseball: Darvish takes loss as Dodgers blank Padres

Yu Darvish allowed two runs on seven hits and was charged with the loss Sunday as the San Diego Padres went down 4-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Darvish (10-5) surrendered a solo homer to Cody Bellinger and an RBI single to Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the third at Dodger Stadium. The Japanese right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk in his six-inning start, but he got little support from a Padres lineup that managed just two hits against Dodgers ace Tyler Anderson (13-1) over seven innings. Completing a three-game series sweep, the National League West-leading Dodgers deliver...
