Nikkei index ends at 4-month high on yen's fall vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares ended marginally higher Monday, with the Nikkei index hitting its highest level in more than four months, as the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar prompted buying of exporters, although gains were capped as investors sold some technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 73.37 points, or 0.26 percent, from Friday at 28,249.24. The broader Topix index finished 4.24 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 1,951.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and metal product issues.