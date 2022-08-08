Soccer: Iwamasa replaces Weiler as Kashima manager

Kashima Antlers named Daiki Iwamasa as their new manager on Monday, the J-League top-division side promoting him from a coaching role following the dismissal of Rene Weiler a day earlier. The 40-year-old Iwamasa, a former defender who won numerous titles with Kashima and also represented Japan during his playing career, began coaching at his old club this season. "Antlers are a club who need to be winning. I'll be giving all I have to compete for titles," Iwamasa said in a club statement. Kashima mutually agreed with Weiler to terminate his contract after the 48-year-old Swiss could only guide...
