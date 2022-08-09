Biden expresses concern over China's military activities near Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday expressed concern over China's increased military activities around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. "I'm concerned (Chinese forces) are moving as much as they are," Biden told reporters, adding, "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are." China's military exercises near Taiwan have involved ballistic missile launches, raising tensions in the region. Some of the missiles from China have fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone, something that has not happened...