U.S. sanctions another company for N. Korea-linked crypto laundering

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it has sanctioned virtual currency "mixer" Tornado Cash for its involvement in laundering hundreds of millions of dollars stolen by North Korean hackers. It is the second time for the department to sanction a virtual currency mixer, which obfuscates the origins and destinations of cryptocurrency transactions, for facilitating illicit activity. The first case, announced in May, also targeted a company allegedly used by North Korea, which has continued its nuclear weapon and missile development. The measure freezes assets held by the blacklisted entity wi...