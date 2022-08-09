Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, weighed down by a fall in technology shares following the release of weak earnings results by some Japanese high-tech companies the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 103.92 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 28,145.32. The broader Topix index was down 2.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,949.07. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, information and communication, and bank issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.81-86 yen compared with 134.95-135.05 yen in New York a...