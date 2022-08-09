Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning, weighed down by lackluster technology shares after some Japanese high-tech companies reported weaker-than-expected earnings results the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 239.89 points, or 0.85 percent, from Monday to 28,009.35. The broader Topix index was down 14.17 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,937.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.