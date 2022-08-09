Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi allows 3 homers, takes loss against O's

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and was charged with his sixth loss Monday for the Toronto Blue Jays, who were beaten 7-4 by the Baltimore Orioles. Kikuchi (4-6) lasted five-plus innings at Oriole Park, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out four. The Japanese southpaw struggled early in his third start since being activated from the injured list, walking two batters before allowing a three-run homer to Ramon Urias with two out in the first. He gave up two solo homers in the bottom of the third and was removed by Toronto interim manager John Schneider aft...