Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on weak tech shares

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day rally as investors sold technology shares after some domestic high-tech companies released weak earnings results the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 249.28 points, or 0.88 percent, from Monday at 27,999.96. The broader Topix index finished 14.39 points, or 0.74 percent, lower at 1,937.02. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, electric appliance and bank issues.