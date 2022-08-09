2 Japan universities in merger talks amid rising global competition

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University said Tuesday the two schools will begin discussing a merger amid intensifying competition among universities across the globe. The institutions are expected to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($74 billion) government fund -- intended to bolster efforts to promote science and technology in Japan -- through the tie-up. Kazuya Masu, president of Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Yujiro Tanaka, president of Tokyo Medical and Dental University, agreed to deliberate a merger, but a decision "necessitates wide-ranging discussi...