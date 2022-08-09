2 Japan universities in merger talks amid rising global competition

The Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University said Tuesday the two schools will begin discussing a merger amid intensifying competition among universities across the globe. The institutions are expected to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($74 billion) government fund -- intended to bolster efforts to promote science and technology in Japan -- through the tie-up. Kazuya Masu, president of Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Yujiro Tanaka, president of Tokyo Medical and Dental University, agreed to deliberate a merger, but a decision "necessitates wide-ranging discussi...
