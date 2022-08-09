Baseball: Ishikawa hurls 8 shutout innings in Hawks win

Newsfrom Japan

Shuta Ishikawa threw eight innings of three-hit ball as the SoftBank Hawks won 3-0 against the Lotte Marines on Tuesday in the Pacific League. Kenta Imamiya drove in two Hawks runs at Zozo Marine Stadium, helping the visitors move two games behind the Seibu Lions after the PL-leading club suffered a 5-3 walk-off defeat against the Nippon Ham Fighters. Ishikawa (4-6) gave up two doubles but showed great control overall in a 117-pitch effort, striking out nine without issuing a walk before Livan Moinelo worked a scoreless ninth for his 16th save. Lotte starter Enny Romero (8-6) fanned five in th...