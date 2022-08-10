Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet, LDP leadership as public support slips

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reshuffle his Cabinet and ruling party executives on Wednesday, seeking to stem a decline in public support and stay clear of dubious ties with a religious group under the spotlight following the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe. Kishida hopes the personnel changes will pave the way for a long-term, stable administration to tackle what he has described as "the biggest challenges of the postwar era," ranging from COVID-19 and inflation to Russia's war in Ukraine and heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The prime minister will retain his right-hand ...