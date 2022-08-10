Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, focus on U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, dragged down by overnight declines on Wall Street, with investors cautious ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price index data later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 261.62 points, or 0.93 percent, from Tuesday to 27,738.34. The broader Topix index was down 11.64 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,925.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.19-22 yen compared with 135.09-19 yen in New York...