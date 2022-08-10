Tokyo stocks down in morning on tech selling as weak yen limits falls

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning on selling in technology shares, but the yen's weaker tone against the dollar provided some downside support. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 232.89 points, or 0.83 percent, from Tuesday to 27,767.07. The broader Topix index was down 6.80 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,930.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News