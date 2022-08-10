PROFILE: New LDP policy chief Hagiuda is major figure of faction once led by Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Koichi Hagiuda, the new chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party, is part of the group that leads the largest LDP faction once led by Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister who was fatally shot during an election campaign in July. As minister of economy, trade and industry under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Hagiuda contributed to bolstering Japan-U.S. ties in economic security, including the area of a semiconductor supply chain, at the inaugural "two-plus-two" meeting of economic and foreign ministers last month in Washington. After winning his first House of Repre...