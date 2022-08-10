PROFILE: New METI chief Nishimura known for fight against COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the new minister of economy, trade and industry, is known for having played a key role in Japan's fight against the novel coronavirus as a member of the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. A former official at what is now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nishimura has also served as economic revitalization minister. He is a senior member of the Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nishimura, 59, a seven-term House of Representatives member from Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, ran in an L...