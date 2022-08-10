PROFILE: Retained Finance Minister Suzuki builds good ties with Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Shunichi Suzuki, retained as finance minister, has built good relations with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he backed Kishida in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race in 2021. Suzuki's father, the late former Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki, once led what is now Kishida's faction, the fourth biggest in the LDP, while Suzuki himself is a member of the LDP's third-largest faction led by Taro Aso, a former prime minister who is his brother-in-law. Suzuki, a 69-year-old veteran representing a constituency in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, won his first House of Representative...