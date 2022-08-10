Shionogi confirms efficacy of oral COVID drug for Omicron subvariant

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. said Wednesday its oral COVID-19 drug currently under development has been confirmed in preclinical testing as effective against the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 that has been detected in Japan. The announcement came after a health ministry panel in July postponed the granting of emergency approval for the drug. Discussions are slated to resume after the results of the final stage of clinical trials currently under way. The BA.2.75 subvariant has been reported in various locations across Japan, including in Tokyo, and Aichi and Osaka prefectures amid s...