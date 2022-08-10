Tokyo stocks end lower on tech falls, focus on U.S. economic data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as technology shares were sold due to weak earnings, with a cautious mood prevailing ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price index data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 180.63 points, or 0.65 percent, from Tuesday to 27,819.33. The broader Topix index finished 3.37 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 1,933.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.