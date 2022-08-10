Baseball: Higashihama wins battle of no-hit hurlers

Newsfrom Japan

Nao Higashihama allowed a run over seven innings in the SoftBank Hawks' 4-3 Pacific League win over the Lotte Marines on Wednesday. Lotte starter Roki Sasaki, who in April became Japan's youngest perfect-game pitcher, coughed up three runs in the second inning, but was otherwise untouchable, striking out 10 while allowing five hits over six innings. Higashihama, who no-hit the Seibu Lions on May 11, said his plan was influenced by teammate Shuta Ishikawa, who shut down the Marines on Tuesday with the help of an exceptionally good curveball. "The wind was blowing pretty hard and that caused me ...