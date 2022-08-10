New industry minister vows to secure stable energy supply in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Wednesday pledged to secure stable energy supply for Japan, including an increased use of nuclear power. Japan appears to have enough energy to get through this hot summer but the reserve rate of electricity will dwindle further this winter, as most of the nuclear power plants in the country remain offline under stricter safety regulations introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident. An increasing number of thermal power plants in the country have also been closed down due to aging. "In order to secure stable energy supply, we will explore ...