Tennis: Nishikori gets wildcard entry for San Diego Open singles

Kei Nishikori has received a wildcard entry into the singles draw for the upcoming San Diego Open, tournament organizers said Wednesday. The 32-year-old Japanese, a former world No. 4 in men's tennis, underwent arthroscopic hip surgery in January and has not competed in an ATP Tour event since last October when he played in Indian Wells, California. Nishikori, who reached the U.S. Open final in 2014, was ranked as high as No. 4 in 2015 but a succession of injuries, especially to his elbow, has seen his ranking drop to 297. His last of 12 career ATP titles came at the Brisbane International in ...