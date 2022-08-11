Prices set to rise in Japan for over 10,000 food items on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Food prices will continue to surge in Japan for the latter half of 2022, with more than 10,000 items set to rise in price from August onward as import costs of materials become more expensive due to a weaker yen, according to a survey by a credit research company. The Teikoku Databank survey found prices of 2,431 items are scheduled to rise in August, with hikes for 8,043 more items planned for later this year. These items would bring the total number of products that have risen in price or are expected to do so this year to 18,532 items, with the average margin of increase standing at 14 perc...