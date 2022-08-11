FEATURE: Full-size Shibuya scramble replica making the impossible possible

Newsfrom Japan

Those wondering how the Netflix sci-fi thriller "Alice in Borderland" was able to completely empty of life one of the world's busiest pedestrian crossings will find their answer around 90 kilometers from the real thing, in quiet Tochigi Prefecture suburbia. Ashikaga Scramble City Studio, built in 2019 by Tokyo-based visual arts company Nouvelle Vague Co., is a roughly 6,600-square meter open set that replicates the famous Shibuya scramble intersection in true-to-life size. In addition to recreating the iconic five converging crosswalks, the set has also rebuilt some ground-level structures of ...