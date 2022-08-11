Soccer: Kamada, Frankfurt lose UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada had a fine game but could not prevent the Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt from losing the UEFA Super Cup 2-0 Wednesday to Champions League winners Real Madrid. Kamada had Frankfurt's best chance at Helsinki Olympic Stadium when he was played through on goal in the 14th minute, but his low left-footed effort was saved by keeper Thibaut Courtois before Real netted in each half. The Spanish giants went ahead in the 37th minute after a corner when Casemiro headed the ball back into the path of David Alaba to tap in. Karim Benzema side-footed Vinicius Juni...