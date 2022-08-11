Baseball: Shimizu's game winner lifts Fighters over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Yushi Shimizu drove in his first run of the season with a 10th-inning single that lifted the Pacific League's last-place Nippon Ham Fighters to a 3-2 walk-off win over the first-place Seibu Lions on Thursday. The veteran Fighters catcher, playing in just his 18th game of the season, came up with two outs and two on at Sapporo Dome and bounced the 112th pitch from Seibu starter Wataru Matsumoto into left, allowing pinch-runner Takuya Nakashima to score the winning run. The Fighters took a 2-1 lead off Matsumoto (5-4) in the fifth when Yuki Nomura tripled and scored on Yuma Imagawa's ninth home ...