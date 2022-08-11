Visiting deputy minister says Lithuania, Taiwan "good friends"

Newsfrom Japan

Lithuanian deputy transport minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute said Thursday in Taipei that her Baltic country and Taiwan are "good friends" and indicated that it intends to further intensify economic exchanges with the self-ruled island. Vaiciukeviciute was on a five-day visit from Sunday as head of a Lithuanian delegation, and the move has angered China, which views Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. The minister told a press conference that the purpose of their visit was "cultural and economic exchanges," adding that democracies need to...