42% of major firms see Japan economy slowing down on rising prices

Newsfrom Japan

Around 42 percent of major companies in Japan expect the country's economy to slow down over the next 12 months, up from just 5 percent one year ago, as they struggle to cope with surging commodity costs and the yen's weakness, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday. The survey of 114 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp., found that Japanese blue chips are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the country's economic outlook, up from 12 percent at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, those that believe Japan's economy will expand dropped to 55 percent from 90 percent...