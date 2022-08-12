Tokyo stocks open sharply higher as concerns over U.S. economy ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, with the Nikkei index briefly rising more than 2 percent, as concerns over inflation in the United States receded on weak economic data. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 476.96 points, or 1.71 percent, from Wednesday to 28,296.29. The broader Topix index was up 30.33 points, or 1.57 percent, at 1,963.98. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, insurance, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133....