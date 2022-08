Main events scheduled for Aug. 15-21

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 15-21: Aug. 15 (Mon) -- Annual ceremony for war dead to be held in Tokyo to mark anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II in 1945. -- Preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June period to be released by Cabinet Office. Aug. 16 (Tues) -- No major events. Aug. 17 (Wed) -- Customs-cleared trade statistics for July to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in July to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization. -- Machinery orders data for June to be released by Cabinet Office. Aug. 18 (Thur...