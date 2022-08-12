Nikkei hits 7-month high as concerns over U.S. economy ease

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index hit a nearly seven-month high Friday morning as concerns over inflation in the U.S. economy receded following weak economic data. In the first hour of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 566.31 points, or 2.04 percent, from Wednesday to 28,385.64. The broader Topix index was up 35.38 points, or 1.83 percent, at 1,969.03. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, electric appliance, and real estate issues. Stocks were sharply higher from the outset, tracking overni...