Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL jet crash on 37th anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Relatives of the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines plane crash on a mountain north of Tokyo that claimed 520 lives offered prayers on Friday, though the number of people climbing the steep trail to pay their respects at the site is on the decline as the relatives age. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture once again asked relatives to limit the number visiting the ridge on Mt. Osutaka and attending a memorial service at the foot of the mountain on the 37th anniversary of the crash. Kuniko Miyajima, 75, who lost her 9-year-old son Ken, was ...