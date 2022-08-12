Baseball: Suzuki RBI double helps Cubs win "Field of Dreams" game vs. Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Chicago Cubs downed the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday in a game played at the Field of Dreams ballpark, built at the location of the famous 1989 movie of the same name. Batting cleanup, Suzuki shone on the memorable occasion as he plated Patrick Wisdom from first with a line drive to left-center field off Nick Lodolo (3-4) with two outs in the first inning. Suzuki sprinted to score on a Nico Hoerner single and an Ian Happ double drove in another run for the Cubs in the opening frame. Nick Madrigal's RBI single in the fourth gave them a 4-0 ...