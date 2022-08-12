Japan PM eyes extra steps to cope with inflation after Cabinet revamp

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government will take fresh measures to ease the pain from rising prices, with inflation a top priority for his reshuffled Cabinet amid dipping public support. Kishida said price hikes, particularly for energy and food items, are having a "huge impact" on companies and consumers, telling a government meeting that he will instruct officials on Monday to implement relief steps "seamlessly." Rising energy, raw material and grain prices, largely attributed to Russia's war in Ukraine, have been dealing a blow to the world's third-largest economy....