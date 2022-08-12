S. Korea pardons Samsung heir, Lotte group chairman

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea on Friday pardoned Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin ahead of the country's Liberation Day next week. The decision was made to help the country overcome its "economic crisis," the Justice Ministry said. The pardon allows for the "reinstatement" of the Samsung Electronics vice chairman's rights. He is the most high-profile figure among 1,693 people on the pardon list. The pardons will take effect on Monday, when the country marks the end of Japanese colonial rule 77 years ago. Lee, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement last year, was already on...