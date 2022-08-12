Nearly 370 mil. disposable cups used by Japan coffee chains in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

An estimated 369.65 million disposable cups were used to serve drinks by nine major coffee chains in Japan in 2020 alone, highlighting limited progress in promoting reusable cups and cutting waste, according to a recent survey by an environmental conservation group. Greenpeace Japan said the annual waste translates into 1 million single-use plastic and paper cups a day, which, if stacked on top of each other, are "equivalent to the height of more than 10,000 Mt. Fujis," reaching an altitude of over 37,000 kilometers. The group surveyed Starbucks, Tully's Coffee, Pronto, Doutor, Caffe Veloce, E...