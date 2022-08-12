Nikkei surges to 7-month high as weak U.S. data eases inflation fears

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei stock index rose strongly to end at a seven-month high on Friday, as weak U.S. economic data helped ease concerns about inflation in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 727.65 points, or 2.62 percent, from Wednesday at 28,546.98, a level unseen since Jan. 12. The broader Topix index finished 39.53 points, or 2.04 percent, higher at 1,973.18. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and oil and coal product issues.